G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 245,215 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 245,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000. SailPoint Technologies comprises about 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SailPoint Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after acquiring an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.38 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

