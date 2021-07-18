G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for approximately 2.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Kornit Digital worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 558.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

