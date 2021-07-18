G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,742 shares during the period. EverQuote makes up about 3.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of EverQuote worth $23,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 191.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 46,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Islet Management LP raised its stake in EverQuote by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $29.24 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.76 million, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

