G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 119,838 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,838 shares during the period. Calix makes up 1.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.53% of Calix worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

