G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for 2.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Workiva worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

