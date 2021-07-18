G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Trims Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,634 shares during the period. Camtek comprises approximately 2.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Camtek worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.