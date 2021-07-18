Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gadsden Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GADS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GADS remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,227. Gadsden Properties has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States.

