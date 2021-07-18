Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.25 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.19 or 0.00041821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and $29.06 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00146864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,497.53 or 0.99897818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

