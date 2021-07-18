Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Update

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 490,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
In related news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 33,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,281. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
