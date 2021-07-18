Game.com (GTC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $87,500.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Game.com has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.