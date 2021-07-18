GameCredits Price Hits $0.0965 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $243,316.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.48 or 0.00377018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,378,736 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

