Gas Price Up 1.7% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Gas has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00019596 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $62.44 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

