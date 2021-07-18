GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF) versus The Competition Critical Review

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGF) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 253 944 1482 34 2.48

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.07%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion -$191.04 million 34.57 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $2.58 billion $265.24 million 22.66

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -3.47% -1.89% 3.11%

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.