Geeq (GEEQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $294,373.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $294,373.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00824686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.