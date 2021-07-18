Geeq Trading Down 10.6% This Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $254,904.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Geeq has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00790796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.