Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $310.86 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 313,049,653 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

