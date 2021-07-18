Gems Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Gems has a market cap of $197,339.54 and approximately $574.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

