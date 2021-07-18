Genaro Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

