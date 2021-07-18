Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) COO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 4,600 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) COO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 4,600 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.34. 748,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.71 and a 52-week high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

