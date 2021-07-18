General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

GD stock opened at $189.28 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

