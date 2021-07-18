General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

