General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,208,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,295,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,445,000 after acquiring an additional 799,936 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,221,000. Finally, Saya Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,611,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

