Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.34 million and $284,474.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.