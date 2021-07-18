Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 120,889 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

