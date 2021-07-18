Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,090 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

Shares of LORL stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.