Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,006 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of iCAD worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iCAD by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $385.04 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

