Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,288 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of CorePoint Lodging worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CPLG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

