Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,720 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of TimkenSteel worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $583.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

