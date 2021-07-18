Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,949 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $271.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

