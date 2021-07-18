Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,481 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Precision BioSciences worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

DTIL stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $606.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $80,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,998 shares of company stock worth $1,538,155 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

