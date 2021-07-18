Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 263,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $430,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.