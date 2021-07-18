Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 263,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Signify Health as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter worth $430,000.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
