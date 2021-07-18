Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Aspen Aerogels worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

