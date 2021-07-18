Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of American Superconductor worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

