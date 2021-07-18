Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Tellurian worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Tellurian by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.