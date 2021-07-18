Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Shares of CRSP opened at $126.25 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

