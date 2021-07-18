Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 302,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Geron worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 59.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Geron by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $404.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.