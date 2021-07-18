Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Passage Bio worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 2,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PASG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

