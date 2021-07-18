Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Republic Bancorp worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.