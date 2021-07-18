Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 19,100 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Hooker Furniture worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $34.62 on Friday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

