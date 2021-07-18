Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 29,198 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $47.59 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $623.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.98.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

