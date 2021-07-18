Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 38,279 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Napco Security Technologies worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.