Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,348 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Atomera worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

ATOM opened at $17.58 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.28.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Atomera in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.