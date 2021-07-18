Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 44,446 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Gladstone Land worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

