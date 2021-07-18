Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 72,354 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

PLYM opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

