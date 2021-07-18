Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 75,963 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,963 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Dynex Capital worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $575.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

