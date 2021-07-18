Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 88,814 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of AVROBIO worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 344.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.