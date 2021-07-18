Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

