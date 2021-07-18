Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of The First of Long Island worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

