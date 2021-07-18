Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Vapotherm worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 17,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.