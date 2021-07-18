Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of One Liberty Properties worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

OLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

